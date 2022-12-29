ROME CITY — Mary Virginia (Kenny) Roesler, the firstborn of Edward J. Kenny and Mary E. (Berghoff) Kenny, arrived in Chicago, Illinois, on July 12, 1934. She left this Earth peacefully, after being surrounded in her final days by loving family and wonderful caregivers at home, on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Ginny attended St. Mary of the Woods College, then in Chicago on Nov. 8, 1958, married beloved husband, Max A. Roesler III, whom she had set her eyes on at a young age in Rome City, Indiana. After raising their family in Fort Wayne, they retired to Rome City, on beautiful Sylvan Lake, where Ginny loved to watch “her sunsets” and welcome family.
Max III preceded her in death, as did youngest son, Mark E. Roesler (Reading, Massachusetts); and brother, John P. Kenny.
She is survived by sons, Max A. Roesler IV (Kathy) and Michael J. Roesler (Karen), both of Fort Wayne; and daughters, Sheila A. Roesler, of Fishers, Indiana, and Susan E. Garringer, of Rome City, Indiana; and Mark’s wife, Jennette Thomas.
Also surviving are Ginny’s brother, Edward J. Kenny, of Nixa, Missouri; and sisters, Sr. Betty Kenny, OSF, of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Patricia Fanone (Tony), of Lino Lakes, Minnesota. She is also survived by numerous beloved grandchildren (who called her Baa); great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, who will miss her and their weasel-bopping adventures with the Ghost with the One Black Eye.
In addition to being a full-time Mom, as she and Dad raised five kids born over six years, Ginny was a full-time volunteer during her lifetime, both in Fort Wayne (including the Athletic Dept. of Bishop Luers H.S.) and Rome City, where she and Max were longtime members of St. Gaspar Catholic Church.
Ginny and Max enjoyed many dear, lifelong friends across the nation, with whom they shared raising kids, welcoming grandchildren and celebrating other family events. Ginny excelled at bridge, crossword puzzles and of course, hand-knitting Christmas socks!
Visitation is Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, from 4:30-8 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.
A rosary service begins at 7:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at 10 a.m., at St. Gaspar Catholic Church in Rome City, with Father Louis Fowoyo officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Gaspar Catholic Cemetery.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Parkview Noble Hospice.
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
