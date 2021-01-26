ANGOLA — Richard Louis “Rick” Romine Jr., 71, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, with his wife by his side.
He was born on July 2, 1949, in Columbus, Indiana, to Richard L. and Juanita (Slinker) Romine.
Rick moved to Angola, Indiana, with his family in 1962, and graduated from Angola High School in 1967.
On July 9, 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, Jennifer J. Ryan.
He worked for Punctual Printing for 13 years and retired from RR Donnelly in January 2014, after 35 years of service.
Rick was an Elder and praise band leader at Angola Christian Church, where he was a member.
Rick and his brothers made up the Romine Bros Band. They played locally in the area. They played before the Angola July 4th fireworks for 30 years. He will be remembered lovingly for all the music he played and sang.
He was president and two time Key Man Award winner for the Angola Jaycees.
Rick loved going to breakfast with his retired work friends and enjoyed fishing and golfing.
He is survived by his bride of almost 54 years, Jennifer J. Romine, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Matthew Romine, of Angola, Indiana, and Timothy Romine, of Angola, Indiana; three grandchildren, Tyler (Kandace) Romine, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kourtney (Chris) Shough, of Orland, Indiana, and Tanner Romine, of Angola, Indiana; along with great-grandchildren, Emersyn and Noah Romine and Easton, Finnlee and Addison Shough. Also surviving are his brothers, Steve Romine, of Angola, Indiana, Dave (Roxanne) Romine, of Angola, Indiana, Jeff (Deb Brown) Romine, of Edon, Ohio, Doug Romine, of Angola, Indiana, and Grady Rose, of Angola, Indiana; his sisters, Bonita (Tom) Barnes, of St. Joe, Michigan, and Cindy Rose of Angola, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Romine; his mother and stepfather, Juanita and Duane Rose; brother, Michael Romine; and stepbrother, Barry Rose.
Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life service will be held in June.
Donations may be made to Steuben County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 28, Angola, IN 46703
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
