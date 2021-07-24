Andrew Eversole, 66, of Goshen, Indiana, died unexpectedly at 6:11 p.m., on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury.
Updated: July 24, 2021 @ 1:37 am
