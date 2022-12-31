AUBURN — Delmar “Bob” R. Plummer, 85, of Auburn, Indiana, was healed on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, when he walked into heaven and joined his Lord and Savior.
He was born on April 11, 1937, in Smith Creek, Kentucky, to C. Vernon and Leona “Blanche” (Womack) Plummer.
Bob was a 1955 graduate of Riverside High School in St. Joe. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He worked for 45 years for Auburn Gear, before retiring in 2001. After his retirement he drove cars for several car dealerships in the area.
He was a member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, Butler.
He loved to bowl and bowled in several leagues in the area for 45 years. He was inducted into the DeKalb County USBC Hall of Fame. He loved to fish, hunt and play golf, and was very proud of his yard and garden. He enjoyed time spent with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Bob married Sharron K. Rugman on April 12, 1975, in Garrett, Indiana, and she survives.
Also surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Mike R. and Sandra Plummer, of Auburn; grandson, Skyler Plummer and his companion, Haylee Harvey; and granddaughter, Juli Plummer, and many adopted grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bob Klink, of Rossville, Georgia; nephews, Kevin Klink, of Carmel and Kent Klink, of Rossville, Georgia; and a special cousin, Gordon and Brenda Womack, of Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Patty Overholser and his twin sister, Jessie Klink.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling is Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Bob, to DeKalb County USBC Youth Program or Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
