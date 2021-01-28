FORT WAYNE — Mildred Lucile Brand, 99, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Towne House Retirement Community in Fort Wayne.
She was born on June 16, 1921, in Fort Wayne, to Ancil D. and Lucile (Libey) Buss.
Mrs. Brand was a farmer’s wife, raising seven children.
In 1958, she began her entrepreneurial spirit by opening Country Kitchen Restaurant on State Road 327 north of Corunna. She was also the founder of the Country Kitchen in Fort Wayne, a baking and candy supply business, that has since gone through three generations of family ownership. She worked there for 39 years, retiring in 1985.
Mildred was a Hall of Fame member and Past President of the International Cake Exploration Society. She, along with her husband, helped encourage many area businesses to get started.
She was also involved with the Widow-to-Widow support group, Christian Women’s Association, and Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.
Surviving are five sons, Jerry (Mary Lee) Brand, of Austin, Texas, Joe (Nancy) Brand, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Bill (Peg) Brand, of Auburn, Orlie (Kathe) Brand, of Fort Wayne and Neal (Shari) Brand, of Denton, Texas; two daughters, Vi Whittington, of Huntertown and Cathy (Tim) Beere, of Fort Wayne; an honorary son, Quintin (Juliet) Yao, of Henderson, Nevada; 24 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Holden, of Nappanee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Wayne Brand; a son-in-law, Edwin Whittington; a sister, Catherine Schmidt; a brother, Charles Buss; and family friend, Alice Yao.
Funeral services for immediate family will be held on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at noon, at Hudson United Brethren Church in Hudson, with Chaplain Douglas Vogel and Pastor Craig Burkholder officiating.
Private burial will be prior to the service at Fairfield Cemetery.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Mildred’s funeral service on Friday will live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at noon.
A Celebration of Life service is being planned to coincide with Mildred’s 100th birthday in June. The date and time of that service will be announced later.
Preferred memorials may be directed to The Towne House Chapel, 2209 St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
