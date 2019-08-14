Tanya Lowenstein, 72, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died Aug. 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements entrusted to Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco.
Updated: August 14, 2019 @ 2:47 am
(0) comments
