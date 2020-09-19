Joshua Handy Sep 19, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joshua J. Handy, age 33, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Pierceton, Indiana. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll For President, the two or three households closest to your home support? You voted: Mostly President Trump Mostly Biden Both Don't know Don't care Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAngola man arrested on child porn chargesUPDATE: Three killed in Interstate 69 crashInterstate crash claims lives of Angola man, Michigan coupleInterstate crash claims lives of Angola man, Michigan coupleEast Noble board member John Wicker resigns, citing dispute with board presidentQuilt sells for record-breaking $26,000Eastern equine encephalitis detected in LaGrange County horsesKendallville plant closure could lead to notable property tax lossMonument damage not as bad as fearedNoble County improves, LaGrange County up a level in new county ratings Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Zendaya dreams of starring alongside Denzel Washington Letter showed a shallow degree of understanding Candidate is hard working, loyal John Wicker will be missed Gutoscopy uses smart pill to collect samples GKB school board candidate introduces himself Local author included in mystery anthology DeKalb County public meetings
