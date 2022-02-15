MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Sharon Lee Vendrely, 80, of Morrisville, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after a long battle with lung disease.
Sharon, born in Englewood, Colorado, and raised in Avilla, Indiana, was born on June 22, 1941, to Charles and Frances Wolf. They preceded her in death.
She was married for 60 years to her high school sweetheart, Richard Vendrely. Their life journey took them from Indiana, to California, New Mexico, Tennessee, Texas, and Florida, then finally North Carolina.
She retired from Phillips Consumer Electronics in the Graphic Arts Department.
After retirement, she resided in Sebring, Florida, prior to moving to North Carolina, to be close to family. While in Sebring, her love of reading led to her revamping the community library. She enjoyed crocheting, and will be forever remembered for many resounding card and domino games.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Richard Vendrely, of Morrisville North Carolina; daughters, Mary Jane Dalke and husband, Jeff, of Billings Montana, and Patricia (Tish) Strickler and husband, Jeff, of Cary, North Carolina; grandchildren, Kyle Dalke (Amy Dalke), Kayla Allen (Nathan Allen), Alex Strickler and Abby Strickler; as well as great-grandchildren, Evin Dalke, Ean Dalke, Travis Smith, Reagan Allen and Madyson Allen. She is also survived by a brother in Indiana, Charles Wolf; and two sisters in Florida, Patricia Cleland and Debra Wolf; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sharon will be interred at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Dekalb County, Indiana, and have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be donated to UNC Health Foundation, designated to Pulmonary Disease or Geriatric Medicine.
Fond memories and expressions of condolences may be shared online at apexfuneral.net for the Vendrely family.
