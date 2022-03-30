ORLAND — Mark L. Sutton, age 60, of Orland, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly and was later found at his home on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
He was born on April 24, 1961, in Angola, Indiana, to Homer and Bernadette (Alday) Sutton. They preceded him in death.
Mark graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 1980.
He was a lifetime resident of Orland, Indiana.
Mark recently retired from the Steuben County Highway Department. He formerly worked for Madsen Wire and Orland Industries.
He served on the Orland Fire & Rescue for the past 28 years, until his passing.
Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, gun shows, and loved the outdoors and nature. He especially loved his family and spending time with them.
Survivors include his nephew and wife, Gary and Jolene Sutton, of Lake Syl-Van, Angola, Indiana; and their children, Bradley and Lexis Sutton and Kaitlin Dixon' aunts, Mary Schaeffer, of Orland, Indiana, and Susan Galloway, of Mishawaka, Indiana; and many cousins and close friends.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Danny Sutton; and a great-niece, Hannah Sutton.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana, with Line of Duty Firefighter Honors being conducted by members of the Orland Fire & Rescue.
There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home.
Funeral services with Full Line of Duty Firefighter Honors will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Donna Holcomb will officiate the service.
He will be laid to rest following services at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his honor may be directed in care of the Orland Fire & Rescue, P.O. 446, Orland, Indiana 46776.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
