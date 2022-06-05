FORT WAYNE — Keith Stetler, 66, passed away on Thursday March 17, 2022.
Keith was the only son of John “Jack” and Anna Lee Stetler.
He was a 1973 graduate of South Side High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He drove a semi-truck for more than 30 years.
In addition to enjoying his family, JR (as many of his friends knew him) was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying many hunting and ATV trips. He was known to be a jokester with a booming laugh and a compassionate heart.
He is survived by his three daughters, Jamie Diefenbacher (Andrew Waterfield), Jessica (Matt) Childs and Jennifer Stetler; his sister, Karen (Tim) Grube; brother-in-law, Calvin Leroy Hapner; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Victoria (Doster) Stetler; his parents; his sister, Janet Hapner; and nephew Brad Hapner
The family is hosting a Celebration of Life at 804 Sutton Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46804, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m.
Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
