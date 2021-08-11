LUBBOCK, Texas — Alice Martin, age 94, of Lubbock, Texas, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at her home.
Alice was born on April 12, 1927, in Madelia, Minnesota, to Ole and Marie (Gustafson) Nelson.
She married Jim Houchin, of Kansas City, Missouri, in 1947. He preceded her in death in 1984.
Alice married Jim Martin, of Millersburg, Indiana, in 1988. He preceded her in death in 2015.
Alice was loved by all who knew her. First, and foremost, she loved Jesus Christ, her family and her church.
Alice was a garment weaver by trade. She owned her own garment reweaving business, Georgie Anne Weavers, in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota for many years. In her later years, she enthusiastically volunteered at the World Missionary Press, New Paris, Indiana.
Any activity at her church was a delight for her. Following her retirement and move to Indiana, from Minnesota, Alice and her husband, Jim, who had also retired, traveled extensively throughout the United States and had more fun than teenagers. They were a gift to each other from God, after their first spouses had died. Alice's family and friends always looked forward to gatherings on the farm in Indiana, with a lot of delicious home-cooked meals. She loved everybody and will be greatly missed!
Alice is survived by her three daughters, Carol Daniels-Walker, of St. Louis, Missouri, Rosemary Patterson and husband, Doyle, of Lubbock, Texas, and Denise Orensteen and husband, Michael, of Lakeville, Minnesota; daughter-in-law, Connie Houchin, of Bloomington, Minnesota; two stepsons, Don Martin and wife, Dee, of South Bend, Indiana, Robb Martin and wife, Paula, of Uniontown, Ohio; and stepdaughter, Jan Martin, of Indianapolis, Indiana. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 10 step-great-grandchildren. Alice is also survived by her brother, Alvin (Bud) Nelson, of Naperville, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; and four brothers. She was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Donald Richard Houchin.
Alice will be buried next to her husband, Jim Houchin, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
A ZOOM Memorial will be held at a later date in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Memorial contributions may be directed to World Missionary Press, 19168 C.R. 146, New Paris, IN 46553 or Hospice of the South Plains, 4413 82nd St., Ste. 135, Lubbock, TX 79424.
