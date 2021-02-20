FOLEY, Ala. — Etta Mae Erwin, 95, of Foley, Alabama, and formerly of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Diversicare of Foley Nursing Home in Foley, Alabama.
She was born on July 22, 1925, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, to Rollie Roy and Louvisa H. (Anstett) Alleshouse.
Mrs. Erwin and her husband, Arthur Johne Erwin, owned and operated Erwin’s Market in Pleasant Lake, for many years.
She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church near Pleasant Lake.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Wendy Erwin, of Foley, Alabama; two granddaughters, Tonya and Jen; and three great-granddaughters, Morgan, Madisen and Keziah.
She was preceded in death by her husband and two brothers.
Private burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life service is being planned at a later date at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 3365 S. Golden Lake Road, Pleasant Lake, IN 46779.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
