AUBURN — David A. Rodebaugh, age 74, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on May 22, 1948, in Auburn, to Francis and Ethel (Webb) Rodebaugh.
He graduated from Auburn High School in 1966.
Dave married Linda D. Haskins on Sept. 10, 1977, in Auburn. She resides in Auburn.
He worked at Broadview Lumber, which was later Big C Lumber, in Auburn for 28 years, retiring in 2010.
Dave was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn, the Auburn Moose Lodge and he was a member of Sons of the American Legion, of which he was a past commander. He was also a 50-year member of Auburn Elks Lodge #1978, where he was very active and held several elected offices.
Dave was an avid sports fan. He coached Little League Baseball in Auburn for several years and he enjoyed playing golf. He loved supporting sports in Indiana, and he was a fan of IU Basketball, Notre Dame and the Colts.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Linda Rodebaugh, of Auburn; daughters and son-in-law, Lisa and Brad Schilling, of Columbia, Tennessee, and Lori Rodebaugh (Ben Parker), of Auburn; five grandchildren, Logan and Bailee Schilling, Emily Schilling (Jacob Sleek), Parker Schilling, Gracie Kline and Klair Rodebaugh; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Terry and Marcia Haskins, of Waterloo and Jake and Janice Haskins, of Auburn; cousins, Mike and Pam Long, of Auburn, Warren and Penny Weidenhoeft, of Auburn and Harve and Marilee Harris, of Auburn; numerous other cousins; nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., with an Elks Service at 7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with the Rev. D. V. Dillinger officiating.
Memorial donations may be given in Dave’s memory, to DeKalb Humane Society, 5730 C.R. 11A, Auburn, IN 46706 and Auburn Elks Scholarship Fund, 311 E. 9h St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
