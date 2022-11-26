KENDALLVILLE — Bonnie Merriman, 94, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville.
She was born in Columbia City to George and Opal (Snyder) Fahl. They preceded her in death.
Bonnie was working at the VA Hospital as an R.N. Supervisor when she met her husband, Robert Merriman. He preceded her in death in 1993.
She became an RN in 1951 and returned to Indiana University to also achieve a bachelor’s degree in General Studies in 1990. Bonnie has worked as a supervisor at Irene Byron Tuberculosis Unit, Parkview Hospital with tuberculosis patients and at the Fort Wayne Tuberculosis Clinic.
She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. Her past joys were the Fort Wayne Riding Academy where Centlivre Apartments are now, the Fort Wayne Baer Field Horseman Association, horses and many activities within this, playing bridge and TOPS Club. Bonnie enjoyed crocheting, specifically making afghans, puzzles, bingo and Elvis Presley.
Surviving are her daughters, Jeanne Rippe and Shari Herron; a grandson, granddaughter, great-grandson, and several nieces, nephews, cousins.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence, Robert, Russel, and Tom; and sisters, Mary Bourne, Shirley Fahl, Charlotte McClain, Norma Bills, and Sandra Rorick.
Bonnie will be remembered for her long life and her love of all that she was involved in and even that in which she overcame.
On Dec. 9, visitation for friends and family is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with a funeral service following at 1 p.m.
Preference memorials are donations for expenses in lieu of flowers. Memorial contributions, condolences, memories, and notes to the family may be made at the funeral home or sent to the family at P.O. Box 510, Ashley IN 46705.
