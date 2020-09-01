Scott Michael Kinyon, 65, of Phoenix, Arizona, died on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Phoenix.
Arrangements are by Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.
Updated: September 1, 2020 @ 5:57 am
