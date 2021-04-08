CHURUBUSCO — Richard "Dick" Conrow, 82, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, at his home.
Born in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 10, 1938, Dick spent his formative years in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
After high school, Dick served in the United States Navy.
Dick was married to Sara Thiel in Fort Wayne, on April 11, 1981.
Dick founded C & A Tool in 1969, in his garage on Line Street in Churubusco. By the mid-1970s, his business had really started to grow. He expanded the corner building known as the Project House. In 1984, the company established itself as a company that kept up with the latest technology. In 1990, The Modern Machine Shop Magazine did a cover story on C&A Tool. Then in 1999, a new 110,000 square-foot building was constructed to house C&A's headquarters. The company grew to provide employment for more than 600 people.
Dick always did it his way! He served on the Town of Churubusco's Council. He was a member of Pheasants Forever. He was a mentor to many young people, either in business or just in life. He was a proud supporter of Junior Achievement and Ivy Tech.
In his free time, he enjoyed fishing at their cabin, spending time with his family and FireKeepers Casino.
Dick is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sara Conrow; his four daughters, Beth (Mike) Konger, Deborah (Scott) Leitch, Lisa (Auggie) Gatt Jr. and Gina Conrow; his sister, Kathryn (Roy) Stevens; his brother, George (Bobbie) Pollitt Jr.; six grandchildren, Lucas (Jen) Konger, Jessie (Kyle) Kater, Nik (Jana) Leitch, Ethan (Judy) Leitch, Joe (Emily) Smith and Jake Smith; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Pollitt; his stepfather, George Pollitt Sr.; and a grandson, Benjamin Konger on Aug. 7, 2004.
Private services will take place.
Memorials may be made to The Churubusco History Center or The Ben Konger Memorial Scholarship c/o Whitley County Community Foundation.
Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
