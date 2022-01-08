KENDALLVILLE — Margaret Ellen Frick, age 93, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Waterford Crossing in Goshen, Indiana.
Mrs. Frick was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Jan. 1, 1929, to Emery Emmanuel Herbert Hoffman and Irma Marguerite (Myers) Hoffman. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Rome City High School and attended cosmetology school in South Bend, Indiana.
She became a hairdresser that same year, in 1948, and she began her career at the beauty salon in the Kendallville Hotel and Betty’s Beauty Salon.
Margaret married Burton Lee Frick on June 6, 1948, in Kendallville, and he preceded her in death on May 9, 1978.
She started Margaret’s Salon in her home and also styled hair at The Lamplighter and Lutheran Home. Her hairdressing career spanned some 70 years.
Margaret was also very involved in her church and her community. Over many years, she served in various capacities and on many committees at Messiah Lutheran Church and on the Board of Directors at the Lutheran Home in Kendallville.
She loved gardening, cooking, playing card games and Euchre. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren and summer trips to northern Michigan, when she was younger. Margaret was a people person and she invested much of her time to helping and serving others.
Survivors include her son, Terry Frick, of Albion; daughters, Penny and Jim McCormick of Kendallville, Cindy and Tom Nodine, of Goshen and Peggy and Dave Farrington, of Wappiner Falls, New York; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ackerman, of Douglas, Georgia; and brother, Robert Hoffman, of Elwood, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Burton; sister, Phyllis Maslyer in 1983; brother, Herbert Hoffman in 2014, and brother, Claude Hoffman in 2015.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan, 9, 2022, from 1-4 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan, 10, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Messiah Lutheran Church, Wolcottville, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Memorial donations may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
