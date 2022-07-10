ANGOLA — Imogene Mae “Jean” Homan, age 96, went home to be with her Savior “Thank you Jesus”, on Friday, July 8, 2022, at her home on Lake James, Angola.
She was born on June 13, 1926 in Celina, Ohio to Edward and Florence (Nungester) Eichenauer, they preceded her in death.
Jean married Robert J. Homan, becoming a War Bride. He preceded her in death on December 22, 1988.
She worked for GE and Magnavox in Fort Wayne. She also sold American Hostess China and Avon Products.
Jean enjoyed flowers, gardening, and long walks with her friends. Jean had a strong faith and loved the Lord.
Survivors include her children, Carolyn J. (Jonathan) Brown of Fremont, Indiana, and Robert E. (Jan) Homan of Lake James, Angola, Indiana, seven grandchildren, Adam (Kara) Homan, Aaron (Rachel) Homan, Abram (Kristin) Homan, Benjamin (Misty) Brown, Cinnamon (Wayne) Mortorff, Abigail (Jim) Wagler, and Charlianne (Brian) Schmidt, and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Nelson (Jane) Eichenauer, and sisters, Vivian (Rev. Dillon) Laffin, Marjorie (Rev. Bob) Ellis, Jo Ann (Paul) Kimmel, and Virginian (Lyle) Strable.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 am Monday, July 11, 2022 at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of Fairview Missionary Church or Samaritan’s Purse, in care of Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E 200 N, Angola, Indiana 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.
