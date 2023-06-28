LIGONIER — Michael Allen Cooper, age 68, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at home, as the result of natural causes. Mike had battled cancer for seven months and had recently beat it with a cancer free test. He was born on June 30, 1954, the son of Wade and Kathryn Cooper in West Virginia.
He is survived by his daughter, Christina (Jason) McDonald, of Millersburg; granddaughter, Courtney (Cory) Absher, of Fort Wayne; four siblings, Jack Cooper, Jim Cooper, Mary Harris and Sandra Clair; along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mike enjoyed shooting pool, playing poker, riding his mo-peds, and sitting on the porch. He especially loved watching wrestling on TV with his neighbor, Rick, and spending time with his beloved girls, Christina and Courtney.
A funeral service in Mike’s honor will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Bill McDonald will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Goshen Health Foundation, P.O. Box 139, Goshen, IN 46526.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
