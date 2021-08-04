PLEASANT LAKE — Joyce E. McKee, 79, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on March 13, 1942, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Harold and Wava L. (Porter) Frever.
She married James D. McKee on Aug. 27, 2004.
Joyce worked at Lectron Mfg., in Hamilton, Indiana, for 12 years and then at Meijer in Angola, as a cashier.
She was a member of Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church.
She had been a member and President of the Angola Fireman’s Auxiliary in 1975.
Joyce enjoyed beautifying her yard in the spring so she could enjoy it in the summer. You would often see her repainting a lawn ornament that had faded in years past or just working in her yard. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Steve Huey, of Florida, Doug Huey, of Michigan, Deborah (Doug) Grandin, of Angola, Indiana, Gregory Cook, of South Bend, Indiana, and Darlene (Tom Hoover) Moser, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana. Also surviving are her 19 grandchildren, Steven Huey, Stephanie Huey, Melissa Clough, Jacob Zimmerman, Kylee Monroe, Brandy Chavez, Brittnay Huey, Brianna Huey, Brian Sommers, Justin Sommers, Amanda Horn, Caden Ferrier, Leia Guernsey, Shay Guernsey, Jonathon Guernsey, Branden Cook, Nicholas Cook, Timothy Cook and Natosha Blevins; and 27 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her beloved fur babies, Rusty and Toby.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James D. McKee on May 28, 2015; son, Michael Guernsey; brothers, Jack Frever and Walter Hemry; and granddaughter, Alissa Guernsey.
Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.
Visitation will be from noon till 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Flint Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorials in Joyce’s memory may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
