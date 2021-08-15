ANGOLA — Richard (Rich) Emil Bruick went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at age 89.
He resided at Country Club Estates on the Lake James Golf Course.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1932, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to George and Melinda Bruick.
He graduated from New Haven High School in 1950.
In 1951 he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service, where he worked for 41 years. During his service in Fort Wayne of 36 years, he became the Superintendent of Mail Processing before being transferred to being the Postmaster of New Haven for five years.
He married Barbara Green on June 8, 1952. They were married for 68 years.
They have three children, Diane Looney, of Phoenix, Arizona, Dwane Bruick and wife, Deborah (Starkey) Bruick, of Fort Wayne and Douglas Bruick, of Angola; and one granddaughter, Natalie Bruick, of North Carolina.
He enjoyed fishing and driving his pontoon boat with his wife and pets, around Lake George. He also loved traveling, singing in barbershop choirs and quartets and with the church choir at Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Indiana.
He is survived by his wife; three children; one granddaughter; and two brothers, Robert Bruick and George (Jake) Bruick.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church on S.R. 120, Fremont, Indiana, with calling one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church and/or Steuben County Humane Shelter.
Arrangements are with Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
