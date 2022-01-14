FORT WAYNE — Gregory W. Jackson, 48, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 26, 1973.
Known by many as Greg or Jackson, he worked as an electrician for Power Plant Inc.
He enjoyed playing golf and was a member at Colonial Oaks.
In his youth, Jackson also enjoyed playing basketball and participated in many different basketball leagues through his 20s. He also enjoyed music, playing with Phil’s Family Lizard and jamming with friends. Jackson loved the ocean and trips to the beach to catch a wave. Greg also enjoyed the lake with his brothers, family and friends. He loved his family and spending time with them.
Surviving family include his wife of 23 years, Deb Washler-Jackson; daughters, Hannah and Ryla Jackson; mother and stepfather, Verneda (Bob) Molargik; brothers, Jeff (Mandi) and Mark (Tina) Jackson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Greg was preceded in passing by his father, Harry G. Jackson Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be from 1-4 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Ballet.
Condolences and memories may be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com.
