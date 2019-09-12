John "Ron Stryker" Schuyler Michel II, 51, of Bristol, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Updated: September 12, 2019 @ 12:50 am
