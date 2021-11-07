FREMONT — T. Wayne Douglas was born the son of Lawrence Owen and Zola May (Hamblin) Douglas in Madison County, Iowa, on Jan. 27, 1935, and died on Friday, Oct. 22. 2021, at his home in Fremont, Indiana, from complications from COVID-19.
Wayne attended country school Penn #7, DeSoto and Earlham Schools, graduating from Earlham on May 27, 1953.
He was baptized on May 8,1949, at Earlham Church of Christ.
He was very active in all sports and won a full scholarship to the University of Iowa. He spent a few weeks there and left to attend Minnesota Bible College in Minneapolis. Minnesota, paying his own way.
He graduated from MBC May 28, 1958.
He was joined in marriage to Margrete Siemens on June 7, 1958, in Goldfield, Iowa.
His first ministry was at Church of Christ in Pipestone, Minnesota in 1958.
He was ordained on June 30, 1963.
His second ministry was Church of Christ in Sciota, Illinois, so he could be close to do residence work in Lincoln, Illinois, for the M.A. degree in practical ministries.
They hosted a foreign exchange student (son), Camille Hoffmann, from Luxembourg in 1970-1971.
Wayne earned a Master of Ministries degree from Kentucky Christian College in Grayson, Kentucky, on April 25, 1986. They ministered at Church of Christ in Albert Lea, Minnesota, and also established new churches in 1971-2000.
He retired from the ministry, drove a school bus for one and a half years, sold their home and then divided time between their "A" cabin in Park Rapids. Minnesota, and ministering in Caliente, Florence, Arizona, for 15 years until 2016.
He lost Margrete on May 28, 2008, to cancer, but on Aug. 22, 2009, Wayne married her best friend, Evadne (Anderson) Saltsman, in Logansport. Indiana. With two words, “I do!” he gained six children, their spouses, 32 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Evadne passed on Oct. 17, 2016, due to cancer.
Wayne loved to travel. He visited all 50 states and several European countries and a trip to the Holy Land, and was baptized again in the Jordan River.
Wayne was stricken by COVID-19 on Dec. 12, 2020, and of all his doctors, nurses, aides and caregivers heard him ask them about their relationship with the Lord and if they had been baptized. He wanted to share the Lord's grace and salvation.
Wayne leaves the following to celebrate his life, his sister, Evelyn Shetterly, of Mesa, Arizona; twin sister, Wilma Bobenhouse, of Des Moines, Iowa; stepsons, Glenn (Linda) Anderson, Scott (Mitzi) Saltsman and Shawn (Buffy) Saltsman; stepdaughters, Sara (Jim) Benscoter, Sally (Brad) Morningstar and Sandy Nack; and step-daughters-in-law, Linda Saltsman and Lisa Saltsman.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Reynolds; nephew, Rick Wayne Reynolds; niece, Sharon Kay Reynolds Capps; stepson, Steve Saltsman; and step-granddaughter, Natalie Saltsman.
Visitation will be held from 4-7:30 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Lake Area Christian Church, 4670 North S.R. 827, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Lake Area Christian Church.
Officiating the services will be Evangelist Scott Saltsman and Steve Siemens.
Burial (and his Resurrection) will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Renwick, Iowa.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of Lake Area Christian Church facilities fund, P.O. Box 299, Fremont, IN 46737.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfunerahome.com.
