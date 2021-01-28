KNOX — Christopher Floyd Cronan, age 48, of Knox, Indiana, formerly of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Knox, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1972, in Norwood, Massachusetts.
Chris graduated from Fremont High School.
Chris was an adventurer and loved spending time in nature. He loved animals and was an advocate for environmental causes. He was a world traveler and made many dear friends in far off places.
He loved his family, especially the kids, and was devoted to his grandchildren. He was a practical joker and was always looking for the opportunity to pull a prank on his mother. She always fell for them. He will be missed by all.
Survivors include his children, Doran (Abigail) Cronan, of Rochester, Indiana, and Aspen Cronan, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Liam and Milo; his mother, Karel Somers Ross, of Fremont, Indiana; sister, Rebecca Cronan Wright, of Austin, Texas; brothers, Matthew Cronan, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, and Mark Cronan, of Greenwich, Rhode Island; uncle to six nieces and nephews; and six cousins; and many other relatives; nephew to Arthur Somers Jr., (Patty) of Edgewater, Maryland, Ardis Palmerton (Randy), of Fremont, Indiana, Kevin Cronan, of Centerville, Massachusetts, and Kerry Ann Bartels, of Webster, Massachusetts; and good friends, Rashidah Zan and Beib Evan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Cronan, of Harrisville, Rhode Island; and maternal grandparents, Arthur and Dolores Somers, of Fremont, Indiana; and paternal grandparents, Bill and Renee Cronan, of North Eastham, Massachusetts.
There will be no services at this time. Private family services will be held at a later time.
Memorial donations in his memory may be given to the Sierraclub.org.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
