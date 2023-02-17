AUBURN — Iva Mae Sherck, 100, died on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Parkview DeKalb in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 13, 1922, in White Cloud, Oklahoma, to Glen C. and Mary E. (Leer) Bowman.
Iva was a school teacher for 26 years. She taught at Shipshewana Schools and retired in 1984, from Middlebury Community Schools.
She received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Goshen College and her Master’s Degree from Western Michigan.
She was a life member of the NEA (National Education Association) and was also a member of ISTA (Indiana State Teachers Association).
She was a member of Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren.
Her hobbies were quilting and sewing, china painting, golfing, doing crossword puzzles, reading, traveling and watching her grandchildren’s sporting events.
She married Junior J. Sherck on May 18, 1941, in Middlebury, and he passed away on April 25, 2006.
Surviving are a daughter and two sons, Diana M. (Larry) Martin, of Fort Wayne, David G. (Carolyn) Sherck, of Sun City, Arizona, and Dennis J. (Sue) Sherck, of Connersville; eight grandchildren, Keli (Jed) Freels, Brad (Jana) Martin, Todd Martin, Scott (Sherri) Sherck, Amy (Randy Kidd) Crist, Tonya (Richard) Cline, Matt (Jennifer) Sherck and Megan (Floyd) Hale; 20 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great-grandchildren; and a former foreign exchange student who was always near to her heart, her Swedish daughter, Lisbeth Bergea Jarlund.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers and two sisters, Don C. Bowman, Dick W. Bowman, Verna M. Bowman and Evelyn I. Albert.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren, 2939 C.R. 15, Auburn, IN 46706.
Burial will take place at 3 p.m., at Grace Lawn Cemetery in Middlebury.
Memorials may be given in memory of Iva, to Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
