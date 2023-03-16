WOLCOTTVILLE — Lynn J. Gerardot, 85, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Orchard Pointe Health in Kendallville, Indiana.
Mr. Gerardot was born on July 22, 1937, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Ervin and Margaret (Pape) Gerardot.
A native of Fort Wayne, he was a graduate of Central Catholic High School.
Lynn worked for many years as a bricklayer with Brick Layers Union Local #4.
He was active with Kendallville Lodge F. & A.M. #121, and Mizpah Shrine in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Lynn drove many trips to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
On July 13, 1968, in Arcola, Indiana, he married Ruth I. Thatcher; Mrs. Gerardot preceded him in death on Nov. 1, 2022.
Surviving are his daughter, Marcia (Kevin) Howard, of Wolcottville, Indiana; a granddaughter, Emily Howard, of Wolcottville, Indiana; two sisters, LuAnn (Tim) Robinson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Dawn Puttman, of Florida; and a brother, Terry Gerardot, of Wolcottville, Indiana.
He was preceded in death, along with his wife, by his parents; and a brother, Kent Gerardot.
According to his wishes, cremation will take place.
Private entombment will take place at a later date at Woodland Cemetery in Wolcottville, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015A Memorial Way, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.