Lali Cahill, 64, of Auburn, Indiana, died on June 8, 2023 in Angola.
The family is having a memorial gathering on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 2-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn, Indiana.
