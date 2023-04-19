FREMONT — Nicholas Carl Collins, age 34, of Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
He was born on May 14, 1988, in Angola, Indiana, to Jeffrey Carl and Sherri Lynne (Biggs) Collins.
Nicholas graduated from Fremont High School in 2007. He also graduated from IPFW with a Radiology Degree.
He was known by many as Big Nick or a gentle giant. His fondest activities included woodworking, gardening, golfing, video gaming, fishing, and being with family and friends. He had a huge heart for his fur babies, Zeus and Halo. He was loved by so many. His passion was playing the guitar and singing slightly off key.
He is survived by his mother, Sherri Lynne Collins, of Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, Indiana; a brother, Joshua (Jennifer) Collins, of Brownsburg, Indiana; a nephew, Henry Parker Collins, of Brownsburg, Indiana; grandparents, Jeanette and William Cady; of Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, Indiana, and Steven and Jeanie Biggs; of Kouts, Indiana. Also surviving Nicholas are his father's large family of 11 brothers and sisters; many cousins; aunts; uncles; and nieces and nephews survive. Additional survivors are Tyler Biggs and family, Brayton Biggs, and Kaylie Biggs.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Carl Collins in 2020' and his uncle, Bradley Steven Biggs in 2020.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Pastor Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Nicholas was a lover of animals, memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com family.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
