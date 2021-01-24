STROH — Kirk Hoff, age 66, of Stroh, died at home on Jan. 20, 2021.
Mr. Hoff was born in LaPorte, Indiana, on Nov. 25, 1954, to Robert Hoff and Betty Jo (Goodremont) Hoff.
He married Beverly Ann Halferty on April 12, 1980, in LaGrange, and she survives.
Kirk drove for Demeritt Brothers Trucking Company out of Coldwater, Michigan.
Survivors include: his wife, Beverly Hoff of Stroh; son, Michael Hoff of Sturgis, Michigan; daughter, Sherrie and Chad Weible of LaGrange; son, Arthur Hoff of LaGrange; son, Kirk Hoff, Jr. of Sturgis; son, Jeffrey and Monica Hoff of Sturgis; daughter, Rebecca and Jon Kelley of Sturgis; son, Robert and Mandy Hoff of LaGrange; 29 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; brother, Mike Hoff of LaGrange; brother, Darren Hoff of California; brother, Mark Lounsbury of Howe; sister, Bonnie and Brad Levitz of Mongo; and a sister, Rita Woodworth of Ontario.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Chastity Lyn Halferty; two sisters, Jeraldine and Darlene; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
There is no service or visitation. Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.