ANGOLA — Janet I. Dowell, 83, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Janet was born on Aug. 28, 1939, in Scott Township, Indiana, to Earl and Velma (Skelly) Hantz.
Janet attended Metz High School until her junior year. After moving to Angola just before her senior year in high school, Janet graduated in 1957, as the Salutatorian of her class. She then went on to earn an associate degree from International Business College in 1958.
Janet started her career with Upjohn Company in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where she worked for four years. When she returned to Angola she worked at the Reflector and the Gas Company.
On April 20, 1963, she married Kenneth W. Dowell, and they purchased a local service station (later becoming Al Lonsbury Garage), which Kenny operated for many years.
In 1970, Janet began her banking career as a teller with First National Bank of Angola. She stayed through many mergers (Trust Corp., Society Bank, Key Bank) as a loan officer, assistant vice president and branch manager of the Country Fair Branch. Never one to stay still, Janet was coaxed into starting a new career in her 50’s and attended the Appraisal Institute, earning her Appraisal License in 1992. She left banking and started a new career with Putnam Appraisals, where she worked until 2003.
Janet had the heart of an angel and the hands of Jesus, providing compassion and hospitality to everyone she met. She was always on the go — cooking, entertaining, playing cards, shopping and traveling. She would frequently prepare meals for friends, family or church events. Her generosity was endless, and if a friend (or stranger) needed food, housing, or clothing, she would immediately go to work to meet that need. She never wanted anyone to go without.
Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved to spend time with them at holidays and special events — always making sure there was plenty of homemade food and dessert on hand. Playing cards was a given, with Euchre and Hand & Foot being two of her favorites.
Janet was a member of Pleasant View Church of Christ for more than 50 years, and also belonged to the Psi Iota Xi Sorority (Auxiliary), and previously the Quad County Bankers Association.
She was active in many organizations, including March of Dimes (Walk-a-thons), United Way, Girl Scout Leader, South Scott Cemetery Board, Country Fair Shopping Center Association, Steuben County Council on Aging, Cameron Hospital Auxiliary and the Angola Chamber of Commerce.
Surviving are her son, Terry (Tammy) Dowell, of Angola; daughter, Diane (Patrick) Ummel, of Greencastle, Indiana; four grandchildren, Brittany Duty (husband Ricky), Brady Dowell, Jason Ummel (wife Kalea), and Derek Ummel; one great-granddaughter, Addyson Duty; a sister, Shirley Brownheim Watts, of Michigan; a brother, Wendell Hantz, of Auburn; along with several nieces and nephews and her long-time friend and “her other daughter”, Jackie Weber (husband Scott), of Angola.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth W. Dowell on Jan. 29, 2012; her parents; brother, Wayne Hantz; and grandson, Patrick Dowell.
Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Pleasant View Church of Christ, Angola, Indiana.
Pastor Alan LaRue will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 to noon, on Saturday, Aug.12, 2023, prior to the service at the church.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Scott Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
