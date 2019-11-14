LAGRANGE — Dr. John W. Pipher, 97, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Nov. 12, 2019, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.
On Oct. 15, 1922, in Elkhart, Indiana, he was born to Earl H. and Ruth N. (Counter) Pipher.
In 1953, he moved from Elkhart to LaGrange and started his chiropractic practice and continued until his retirement in 1998.
An active member of the LaGrange community, he was a member of the LaGrange Exchange Club, Meridian Sun Lodge #76 F. & A. M., was a school board member for both LaGrange High School and Lakeland School Corporation and was president of the building committee for Lakeland High School. He was a member of the welfare board for LaGrange County, spent 28 years as Bloomfield Township trustee and in 1996, he received the Indiana Township Trustee of the Year Award. He had also served as past president of LaGrange County Park Board, and in 1999 he was named a Sagamore of the Wabash.
Dr. Pipher was a combat veteran during World War II and served in the European Theatre with the 95th Infantry Division and was a Bronze Star recipient.
A dedicated veteran, Doc was a lifetime of member of both the Kendallville VFW #2749, and LaGrange American Legion Post #215, a member of the 40 & 8, and an honorary member of ANIVICUS. He was extremely active with the American Legion, serving as past commander of Post #215, of the 4th District Department of the Indiana American Legion, past Alternate National Executive Committeeman and past National Executive Committeeman of the American Legion for the Department of Indiana.
On June 23, 1946, in Elkhart, he married Joann Eckerle. Mrs. Pipher survives in LaGrange.
Also surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Barbara Pipher, of Indianapolis, and Mary Pipher Paulus and Jack Paulus, of Fremont; two sons, Michael Pipher, of Bloomington, and Dr. William Pipher, of LaGrange; a daughter-in-law, Connie Pipher, of Wolcottville; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a niece and a nephew; two great-nephews; and two great-great-nephews.
Preceding Dr. Pipher in death were his parents; a son, John R. “Jack” Pipher; and a brother, Ned Pipher.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
Jerry Stanner will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, where Military Rites will be conducted by the LaGrange American Legion Post #215.
Visitation will take place on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Indiana American Legion Legacy Foundation, 5440 Herbert Lord Road, Indianapolis, IN 46216.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
