Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 86F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.