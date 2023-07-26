EDGERTON, Ohio — Olus D. “Buzz” Everetts, age 88, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 10:29 a.m., on Monday, July 24, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb, in Butler, Indiana, where he was a resident after an extended illness.
Mr. Everetts was a 1952 graduate of Butler High School in Butler, Indiana, and was a lifelong farmer. He also worked at Franz Nursery near Hamilton, Indiana, for 25 years. Buzz was an avid fisherman and coon hunter and enjoyed gardening.
Olus D. “Buzz” Everetts was born on Aug. 9, 1934, near Butler, in Troy Township, DeKalb County, Indiana, the son of Theodore and Vera (Sechler) Everetts. He married Margaret E. Schoonover on Aug. 2, 1952, in Hamilton, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Tom (Linda) Everetts, of Edgerton; one daughter, Marcia (Rodney) Ellison, of Edgerton; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Peg Fry, of Swanton, Ohio, and Kay (Dennis) Fee, of Butler; and one brother, Ted Everetts, of Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Margie (Everetts) Longacre; and a brother-in-law, Roy Fry.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton.
Private graveside services will be held at Eddy Cemetery, near Hamilton, Indiana.
Memorials are requested to Crossroads of Zion Church, near Hamilton.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.