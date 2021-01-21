ANGOLA — Phyllis Jean Miller, 85, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 13, 1935, in Angola, Indiana, to Russell Earl and Nellie Marie (Short) Wheaton.
Phyllis graduated from Angola High School.
Phyllis worked at Angola State Bank for 15 years and then at First Federal Savings Bank for 25 years. She retired as Senior Vice President in 1997. After she retired she became instrumental in starting the Breeden YMCA, along with becoming the Chief Financial Officer to build the new facility.
Phyllis had been a member of the Business Professional Women of Angola for many years. She was involved in the Easter Seals Telethons in Steuben County from 1969-1997. Phyllis was currently involved with the Steuben County Cancer Association and had been a member for 50-plus years, holding the Secretary/Treasurer position for many years.
Phyllis was on many bowling leagues and enjoyed playing golf.
Phyllis met Jerry Hall in 1999. They spent 22 years together, traveling and meeting new friends. They enjoyed going to races and following Hank Lower. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed going to their sporting events.
Surviving are her children, Alan (Lynette) Stultz, of Columbia City, Indiana, Pamela Werner, of Angola, Indiana, and Todd (Rhonda) Stultz, of Angola, Indiana; six grandchildren, Matt (Dawn) Stultz, Melissa (Ronnie) Douglas, Keith (Danielle) Werner, Kurt Werner, Hunter Stultz and Sommer Stultz; 11 grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by Jerry’s family, daughters, Sonja (Monty) Waters, of Angola and Jana Hall, of Titusville, Florida; and grandchildren, Keegan and Kenlee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald E. Miller, in 1997; daughter, Jan D. Stultz, in 1993; and siblings, James Wheaton, in 1955, Mary Ellen Stevens, in 2012 and Roger Wheaton, in 2014.
Private services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery in Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Steuben County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 28, Angola, IN 46703 or to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Condolences may be expressed at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
