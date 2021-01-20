LAGRANGE — Jaymar Dean Bontrager, 6-day-old son of Samuel Jr., and Mary Sue (Yoder) Bontrager, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 5:37 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in LaGrange.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, are grandparents, Sam and Verna Bontrager and Alvin and Amanda Sue Yoder, both of LaGrange; great-grandparents, Levi and Orpha Eash, of Wawaka and Daniel S. Bontrager, of LaGrange; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Daniel and Alma Beechy, Elmer Yoder, Ida Bontrager and Menno and Susie Bontrager.
Visitation will be after 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Eli Wengerd residence, 2500 E. C.R. 400 N., LaGrange.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020, also at the Eli Wengerd residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Daniel Herschberger and the home ministers of the Old Order Amish Church.
Burial will be at Bloomfield Hill Cemetery in LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury is assisting the family with arrangements.
