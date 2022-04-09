KENDALLVILLE — Edith Diane Root, 82, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 26, 1939, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Lowell H. and Kathleen J. “Kathy” (Robbins) Kimpel.
On Oct. 3, 1958, in Fort Wayne, she married Carl F. Root. He survives in Kendallville.
Diane started working as a car hop at the Redwood Drive-In in Kendallville. She then worked at Kendallville Bank & Trust, that later became Summit Bank, and retired from Community State Bank in Kendallville.
She was a member of First Christian Church in Kendallville.
Diane enjoyed riding on the motorcycle with her husband. Her family described her as a people-person, as she enjoyed talking with everyone. She dearly loved her family and especially her grandchildren.
Also surviving are two daughters, Cheryl (Mike) Slevin, of Manhasset, New York, and Brenda Robinett, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; a son, Steve Root, of Westfield; four grandchildren, Zachary Root, Kaitlyn Langhals, Megan Slevin and Conor Slevin; a great-grandson, Baker Langhals; two sisters, Deborah (James) Kaough, of Wolcottville and Carolyn (Rick) Moore, of Kendallville; and three brothers, John (Wendy) Kimpel, of Warsaw, David (Diane) Kimpel, of LaGrange and Larry (Rosita) Kimpel, of Orlando, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Judy Kimpel and Bob and Mary Kimpel.
Visitation is Monday, April 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Her funeral service is Monday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Robert Farmer officiating.
Burial will follow at South Milford Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Steve Root, Dave Kimpel, Larry Kimpel, Zachary Root, Rick Moore and Jeff Dangler.
Diane’s funeral service on Monday, will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at 2 p.m., for those unable to attend in person.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be directed to First Christian Church.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
