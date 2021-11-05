ALBION — Erika Kristine Almack, age 25, of Albion, Indiana, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
On May 2, 1996, she was born the daughter of Joella Jane (DeLong) and Brian Thomas Shultz in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
On June 30, 2018, she married Taylor Almack.
She is survived by her husband, Taylor Almack, of Albion, Indiana; parents, Brian and Joella Shultz, of Churubusco, Indiana; sisters, Natalie (Dex) Bonar of Albion, Indiana, and Sara Shultz, of Churubusco, Indiana; grandparents, Patrica and Larry DeLong, of Avilla, Indiana; three nieces, Mila and Calla Bonar and Bea Almack; her husband’s parents, Bill and Jodi Almack, of Ligonier, Indiana; along with her two best friends, Hannah Slone, of Avilla, Indiana, and Taiylor Hollis, of Garrett, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Charles Shultz and Beverly Sailors.
Erika graduated from East Noble High School in 2014, and worked at Lutheran Life Villages as a social worker. She loved her job and she loved to care for the residents. Erika enjoyed shopping for them and was very giving of herself. Anyone that knew Erika knew that she was the life of the party. She will never be forgotten, and will always be loved.
The family will host a celebration of Erika’s life at a later date. A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
