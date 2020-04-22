LAGRANGE — Jeffrey V. Hill, 61, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Jeff was born on June 9, 1958, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Gerald E. and Katherine (Vaughn) Hill. They preceded him in death.
Living in LaGrange County in his younger years, he had attended Prairie Heights Schools. In 1984, he moved from Fort Wayne to LaGrange and began working at the Arc of LaGrange County and had also worked at Multi-Plex in Howe, Indiana.
He attended First United Methodist Church in LaGrange.
Surviving are a sister, Pam (Jay) Yoder, of Sylacauga, Alabama; a brother, Greg (Kathy) Hill, of Greenville, South Carolina; and a sister-in-law, Kathryn Hill, of LaGrange, Indiana; several nieces and nephews; and his many friends that were like family to him at Arc of LaGrange County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald E. Hill and Katherine Hill-King; a sister, Geraldine Sherwood; and a brother, Doug Hill.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private family visitation and graveside service will take place.
Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Memorial contributions may made to Arc of LaGrange County, 0235 W. C.R. 300N, Howe, IN 46746.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
