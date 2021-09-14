GARRETT — Robert Lee “Bob” Wright, age 81, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the home of his daughter in Kendallville.
Robert was born in Wayland, Kentucky, on May 3, 1940, to Ralph and Juanita (Wyatt) Wright. They preceded him in death.
Robert attended and graduated high school in Wayland, Kentucky, as well as graduating from vocational training in heavy equipment operation, in Hazard, Kentucky.
He worked in the oil fields of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and retired as an operating engineer from Liberty Construction, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
On March 24, 1962, Robert married Linda Howard, in Clintwood, Virginia.
Robert enjoyed watching old westerns on TV, as well as any movie starring Elvis Presley. He loved listening to all the King’s hits.
Surviving Robert are his daughter, Vickie Wright, of Kendallville; his granddaughter, Lacey Conley; of New York City; and his caregiver and former wife, Linda Wright, of Kendallville. Bob was also special to many nieces and nephews.
He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Juanita Wright; his paternal grandmother, Belle Crager, whom he was raised by. Also, his brothers, James Wright and Don Wright.
Serving as pall bearers will be Bob’s nephews, Randy Smith Sr., and Duane Smith; his great-nephews, Randy Smith Jr., and Ryan Smith; and longtime friends, Richard Mumma and Larry Hurst.
Funeral services will be held at noon, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., in Kendallville, with calling from 9 a.m., to noon, prior to the service.
Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in memory of Robert “Bob” Wright.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
