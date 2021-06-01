Abel Nathaniel Ostrander, 3 years old, passed away at 12 pm, on Thursday, May 27, 2021. He was born at Parkview Regional Medical Center, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at 11:50 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, to Paige Hale and Sedrick Ostrander.
Abel was a Mono Mono twin, to Izaiah Nathaniel Ostrander, his other half. Mono Mono twins are the rarest type of twins there are ... sharing the same placenta and sac. This only happens in 1 and every 10,000 pregnancies. Abel made it through many battles with his twin brother next to him. He passed away to be an inspiration to many, also making mommy and daddy very proud. He will always be missed but never forgotten by the ones he touched. From this day forward we will live for him and fight like he did, because that's the way he deserves to be remembered.
Surviving are his parents, Paige Hale, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Sedrick Ostrander, of Fremont, Indiana; his little brother, Titan Izaiah Hale; grandparents, Tanya Moreno, of Fremont, Indiana, and Carrie Ann and Johnny Williams Sandoval, of Lynn, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Izaiah Nathaniel Ostrander; and a great-grandfather, John Ray Hale Sr.
Funeral services for Abel will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Following the services he will be laid to rest at Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
