STEUBEN COUNTY — Beverly Jean Holse, nee Deter, 91 years old, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at her beloved and forever home in south Steuben County. She was assisted in her later years by her eldest son, James, and Heartland Hospice.
Beverly met her husband-to-be on a “switch-a-roo” double date with her sister in 1947. They fell in love and were married for 63 years, until his death in 2014. Together they transformed a stark 40-acre tract of land into a homestead, complete with a small tree farm, fish-stocked pond and soybean production field.
Beverly taught elementary school in Angola, Indiana, for more than 25 years and earned her Master's Degree in Education from St. Francis College, while teaching and raising three small children. She served as a NTEU representative for many years in her tenure. She and her husband were proud to enable each of their three children to attend and obtain a four-year university degree. In addition, they enjoyed an annual summer vacation throughout the U.S.A. She was an avid gardener, bird watcher, pet lover, seamstress, and world-class wife, mother and grandmother.
Beverly was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn; brother, Keith; husband, Robert; and her son, Gary, in 2020.
She is survived by her son, James; daughter, Linda Smith; and grandsons, Russell, Benjamin and Timothy.
Visitation will be on held on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5-7 p.m., at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service at Pleasant Lake Cemetery.
An admirable life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Arrangements in care of H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola.
