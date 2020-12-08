TOPEKA — Freeman J. Weaver, 68, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 9 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness.
He was born on Sept. 10, 1952, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Jonas L. and Mary (Fry) Weaver.
On June 1, 1972, he married Mary E. Yoder, and she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are two sons, Larry (Ruth) Weaver, of Topeka and Marion (Inez) Weaver, of Ligonier; seven daughters, Doris (Leland, deceased) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Esther (Ernest) Shrock, of LaGrange, Ruth Ann (Mervin) Yoder, of Shipshewana, Lorene (Gary) Hostetler, of Topeka, Sue Ellen (Freeman) Bontrager, of Topeka, Erma (Richard) Yoder, of LaGrange and Carolyn (Myron) Miller, of LaGrange; 52 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Katie (John) Schlabach, of Shipshewana, Sue (Ben) Schwartz, of Waterloo, New York, and Ada Mae Graber, of Colon, Michigan; two brothers, Lee (Lizzie) Weaver of Topeka and Delbert (Susie) Weaver, of LaGrange.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother and sister; son-in-law; granddaughter, Diana Kay Bontrager; and brother-in-law, Ray Bontrager.
Freeman was a minister and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
He worked in area factories most of his life.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, and all day Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at family’s residence, 4675 W. C.R. 600S, Topeka.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, also at the family’s residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Leroy E. Miller and the home ministers. Burial will be at Miller Cemetery in LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.
