AUBURN — Scott Gordon Reinewald, 60, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Frontotemporal Degeneration.
Scott was born on Nov. 4, 1958, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to John and Lee (Gordon) Reinewald.
He married Terri Reed on Nov. 8, 1980, in Huntertown, Indiana. She resides in Auburn.
Scott worked as a truck driver for USF Holland for 22 years, retiring in 2013. He was a member of Teamsters Local 414.
He enjoyed hunting and spending time at the lake with his family. He was also a big Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Hoosiers fan.
Scott was a loving, generous and kind hearted person. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed and will forever be in the hearts of his family!
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Terri Reinewald, of Auburn; son, Jason Reinewald and his girlfriend, Nicole Ginn, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Sean Miller, of Auburn; four grandchildren, Colton Reinewald, Camron Reinewald, Acesen Reinewald and Jack Fisher; his father, John Reinewald, of Pretty Lake; brother, Michael Reinewald and his partner Paul Rollins, of Atlanta, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Spencer and Kristy Reinewald, of New Haven; and mother-in-law, Tiny Reed, of New Haven.
Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Lee Reinewald; and father-in-law, William Reed.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., in Auburn. Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, prior to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Tom Novy officiating.
Memorials donations may be directed to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (checks can be made payable to AFTD), Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, Pennsylvania 19087.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
