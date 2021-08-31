AVILLA — Kenneth H. Amstutz Jr., 81, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on March 10, 1940, in Fort Wayne, to Kenneth H. Sr., and Meletine (Boyle) Amstutz.
Kenneth was a 1960 graduate of the Avilla High School, and retired from Dana Corporation after 30 years of service.
On Oct. 5, 1963, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, he married Karen Kummer.
In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, farming and horses. He was especially fond of International Harvester tractors.
Kenneth was also a member of the AFL-CIO union.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Amstutz, of Avilla; sons, Kenneth H. (Lara) Amstutz III, of Ege, William J. Amstutz, of Avilla and Jason G. Amstutz, of Avilla; daughter, Sara G. Amstutz, of Clinton, Indiana; granddaughter, Larissa M. (Jake) Anderson; and great-grandchildren, Maddy M. Roembke and Hunter E. Anderson. Also surviving are brothers, Michael (Linda) Amstutz, of Auburn and Richard Amstutz, of Kendallville; and a sister, Mona (Barry) Ruble, of Avilla.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Carolyn Mendenhall, Shirley Cory, and Sharon Fulk.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday Sept 3, 2021, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 228 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one half hour prior.
Visitation will also be from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, Sept 2, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Avilla.
Contributions in Kenneth's memory may be directed to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
