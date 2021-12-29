ANGOLA — William G. “Bill” Dailey, 77, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 3, 1944, in Lima, Ohio, to Keith and Ruth (Breidendbaugh) Dailey.
Bill graduated from Angola High School in 1962, and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Tri-State University in 1968.
He drove semi-truck for various local businesses including Angola Distributors and Covington Box Company in Waterloo, Indiana.
Bill was a member of the Angola Moose Lodge and Phi Kappa Theta Fraternity.
He enjoyed fishing, going to car shows, gun shows and flea markets. He also enjoyed his Mustang.
Surviving is his loving wife of 52 years, Susan Dailey, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Ray (Chris) Dailey, of Angola, Indiana, John (Melinda) Dailey, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Michael (Tracy) Dailey, of Wolcottville, Indiana; and his brother, Dale (Karen) Dailey, of DeWitt, Michigan. Also surviving are his six grandchildren, Corey, Sara, Cole, Trevor, Kaitlyn and Brandi; and two great-grandchildren, Kaiden and Brooklyn.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Angola Moose Lodge, Angola, Indiana.
Burial will be at South Scott Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of Susan Dailey.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
