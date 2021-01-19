Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.