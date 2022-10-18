FREMONT — Michael Floyd Ricica, age 69, of Fremont Indiana, formerly Defiance Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at his home on Lake Anne, surrounded by family.
Mike was born on July 2, 1953, in Defiance Ohio.
He graduated from Defiance High School.
Mike formerly worked at Dinner Bell and Miller Poultry.
Mike most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a generous neighbor and friend, always offering a helping hand. He loved being outdoors, whether he was fishing, mowing, tending to the fire pit, watching nature, or enjoying a coffee with sunrise. He most enjoyed spending time with his daughters and granddaughter.
Mike is survived by his daughters, Karla Ricica, of Monticello Indiana, and Lisa Bielinski (Nick), and granddaughter, Peyton Bielinski, of Phoenix Arizona. Surviving also are his sister, Susan Spicer; his sister-in-law, Dyann Ricica; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2023.
In honor of Mike’s generous nature, we ask that memorial donations be made to your charity of choice in honor of his memory.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.