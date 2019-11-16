FREMONT — Richard "Dick" Shank, 90, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
He was born at home near Lake James to Veryl and Edna (Fast) Shank, of rural Steuben County, on July 4, 1929.
Dick graduated from Angola High School in 1947.
Soon after high school he enlisted in the newly formed Air Force and trained at Lackland AFB in San Antonio Texas. Dick went to Japan and then to war in Korea where he served until his honorable discharge in 1952.
Upon returning home he started driving truck and bought a farm with his Dad thus making his way to farming and trucking as his profession. Later on Dick chose his brother Dean as a business partner and D & D trucking and Shank Farms served as the career mainstay until they retired.
Dick was an avid sports fan and had a passion for baseball. His humor was one of his most enjoyable traits. He enjoyed traveling but his true love was being home on the farm. Dick was a lifelong member of the American Legion and VFW. One of the highlights of his life was his trip to the Korean War Memorial in Washington D.C. on the Honor Flight.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Veryl and Edna; wife, Betty; infant daughter, Kaye Ellen; sister, Barbara, and nephew, Scott.
Surviving family members include daughters, Terry (Greg) Sutton, Patty (Mark) Lorntz, and Vicki (Rod) Matthews; grandchildren, Todd (Ashley) Sutton, Jamie (Brady) Dilts, Kristen (Landon) Brown, Lance (Claire) Lorntz, and Denver (Valerie) Matthews; great-grandchildren, Aspen and Harbour Sutton, Larsen, Graysen and Stella Dilts, Ryder Brown, Grahm Lorntz and Warren Matthews.
Memorials can be made to support the Honor Flight through the Orland American Legion.
Condolences may be expressed online through the website www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.