STROH — Robert A. Groves, 78, of Stroh, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Angola.
He was born July 16, 1943, in Richwood, West Virginia, to Raymond and Frances (Sparmblack) Groves.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965.
Mr. Groves retired as a truck driver for CMW Transport Company in Kendallville.
He was a member of the Orland American Legion Post 423.
He was preceded in death by his significant other, Evelyn Hurt, on Feb. 24, 2018; and his beloved cat, Mere.
Graveside services will be Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Lake Bethel Cemetery, 10500 E. C.R. 275S, LaGrange, with Pastor Joe Clark of Stroh Church of God officiating.
Honor guard services will be provided by Orland American Legion Post 423.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
