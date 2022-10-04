FORT WAYNE — Lucille Rosella (Tiller) Greenlee, 90, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Park Place Senior Living in Fort Wayne.
Lucille was born on Sept. 7, 1932, in Red Willow County, Nebraska, to William B. and Myrtle M. (Bush) Tiller. She was raised during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl days.
She attended high school in Curtis, Nebraska, where she took teacher training classes.
Her first teaching job was as a teacher in a one-room school, teaching children from grades 1-8. She went on to teach at several other schools and impacted numerous students throughout her career.
On May 31, 1953, she married Maurice Stan Greenlee. They both were raised on neighboring farms, and started school together in a one-room school.
On their wedding day they moved from Nebraska, to Niagara Falls, New York, where Stan was stationed in the U.S. Army. While Stan was busy in the Army, Lucille worked at the Nabisco shredded wheat factory, where she was a professional triscuit packer. Upon Stan’s completion of his tour of duty, they returned to their home in McCook, Nebraska, and Lucille returned to teaching in rural schools.
Stan and Lucille had two children, Cynthia Sue Greenlee (Robert) Wilson and Kevin Stan (Yvonne) Greenlee.
From 1960 to 1965 they moved to Sacramento, California, Washington D.C., and finally to Denver, Colorado, where they spent the next 34 years. Lucille returned to the educational field in various elementary schools in Lakewood, Colorado.
Most of her time working in the schools was spent in student resources and library science. In 1977, Lucille got her real estate license when she and Stan lived on a golf course in Colorado. Stan managed the golf course, while Lucille managed the course membership. Upon their retirement, they moved to Auburn, Indiana, in 2000, to be near their daughter.
Lucille was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and all that they have accomplished. They will cherish remembering her wit, warm smile and the three pinches on the arm … meaning I love you!
She is survived by Stan Greenlee, her loving husband of 70 years, who together raised an amazing family; two children, Cynthia Sue Wilson and Kevin Stan Greenlee; four grandchildren, Erica Elizabeth Simpson, Molly Margaret Wilson, Sasha Jane Greenlee, Mira Kate Greenlee; and two great-grandchildren, Jaden Robert Alexander Simpson and Zoe May Elizabeth Simpson.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Robert Barton and Jeremy Simpson officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 9-11 a.m., on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial may be directed to First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
